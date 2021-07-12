Commodity currencies keep a little softer so far on the session

The risk mood is more tepid in European morning trade

European indices are a bit mixed, a little lower to start the new week, with US futures also trailing slightly after the solid bounce on Friday.





That is not giving market participants much to work with, as Treasury yields are also slipping a little down to 1.334% from 1.353% at the start of the session.





Oil prices are down 0.8% to just under $74 and that is putting some light pressure on the loonie as commodity currencies in general are struggling a little.









USD/CAD is now inching just above its 100-hour moving average (red line) as buyers look to seize near-term control though there is still resistance holding @ 1.2500.





Meanwhile, AUD/USD is down 0.2% to 0.7465-70 after sellers held a firm defense of the key hourly moving averages closer to 0.7500 since Friday.









NZD/USD is down 0.4% to 0.6965 after failing to firmly breach 0.7000 though there is a double-bottom support closer to 0.6923 to contend with.









There will be other factors - outside of risk sentiment that is - to juggle for all three commodity currencies this week, with the RBNZ and BOC policy meetings to follow, and then the Australian jobs report and NZ CPI data towards the second-half of the week.