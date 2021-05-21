Commodity currencies lag a little despite steadier risk tones so far

The aussie is the laggard so far today

AUD/USD is down 0.4% to around 0.7740 currently as price gradually eased from 0.7770 at the start of the day. Of note, sellers are keeping a defense somewhat at the key hourly moving averages to hold near-term control for now:









However, the 100-day moving average seen at 0.7726 provides a key level of support for the pair so the drop here still isn't really amounting to much.





Elsewhere, NZD/USD is slipping under 0.7200 to 0.7175-80 in a similar push below its 100-hour moving average with the 100-day moving average seen at 0.7175.





USD/CAD is also a little higher at around 1.2085-90 but the moves are relatively light overall with other dollar pairs pretty much little changed so far on the session.