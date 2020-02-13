Coronavirus fears hit US stocks on the opening

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | nasdaq

US major indices are trading lower at the opening

As the market reacts to the higher infected and death tolls at of China, the US stock indices are opening lower.

A snapshot of the major indices 4 minutes into the opening is showing:
  • S&P index -12.28 points or -0.36% at 3367.17
  • NASDAQ index -54.778 points or -0.56% at 9671.18
  • Dow industrial average -127.23 points or -0.43% at 29424.19

In the US debt market, yields are lower but off lowest levels:
  • 2 year, 1.431%, -1.2 basis points. The low yield reached 1.391%
  • 5 year 1.4355%, -1.4 basis points. The low yield reached 1.386%
  • 10 year 1.6207%, -1.2 basis points. The low yield reached 1.566%
  • 30 year 2.086%, -0.2 basis points. The low yield reached 2.0348%
ForexLive
