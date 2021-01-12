Credit Suisse on EUR/USD - support and resistance levels

Technical Analysis

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | eurusd

Remarks overnight via CS on the euro:

EUR/USD extends its rejection from our long-held ‘measured base objective’ at 1.2355 and with RSI momentum holding a triple bearish divergence and with the USD rebounding from major support and our next core objective, we continue to look for a consolidation phase to emerge

Below price support at 1.2208 has seen a minor top complete with support seen next at 1.2129/22. 
  • Whilst a rebound from here should be allowed for at first, our bias is seen for a break in due course and a deeper setback to 1.2065/59 – the December low and 38.2% retracement of the November/January rally – where we then look for an attempt to find a floor
Resistance is seen at 1.2231 initially, with a break above 1.2285 needed to ease the immediate downside bias for a retest of 1.2345.55. 
  • Beyond here can reassert the core uptrend with resistance seen next at 1.2414 next ahead of 1.2477 and then our core objective from last July at 1.2518/98
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose