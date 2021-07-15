Crude fades late to the lowest settlement in nearly a month

WTI pressured late

Oil attempted to get off the floor a few times today and was doing a decent job of it until the latest round of broad risk aversion hit and sent it back towards session lows just ahead of settlement. Ultimately, crude settled at $71.65, down $1.48. Nearly all of the selling came in the last 3 hours, including 50 cents in the final minutes of trading.





That all points to a bit of a short-term squeeze. There is some support at $71.50 but if that cracks, the last week's spike low of $70.78 is next. Below the figure it could get ugly.



