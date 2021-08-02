Crude oil breaks technical support and runs lower
Technical Analysis
Price breaks below its 100 and 200 hour moving averages on the way to the downsideThe price of crude oil is currently down -$2.38 or -3.22% at $71.29.
The fall to the downside has been help by some bearish technical breaks. More specifically, the price fell below its:
- 100 hour moving average at $72.70
- 200 hour moving average at $71.76
The next targets come in at the :
- Swing low from July 27 at $71.06,
- The 38.2% retracement of the move up from the July 20 low cut across at $70.72,
- The swing low from July 26 at $70.55
The sellers are making a play and running the market in the process. However there is some key targets below that could give traders some cause for pause and lead to some profit-taking after the sharp declines. Be aware.
For a look at the chart on TradingView CLICK HERE