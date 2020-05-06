Crude oil continues its move to the downside. Trades to new session lows
Technical Analysis
WTI crude oil futures trades back down to $23the price of WTI crude oil futures continues to move lower with the contract trading down to $23.01. We are currently trading at $23.20. That is $-1.35 on the day.
US stocks have given up some of their gains after the breathtaking ADP report:
- S&P index +9.56 points (was up 14.81 points)
- Dow +88 points (was up 130 points)
- Nasdaq of 51 points (was up 67 points)