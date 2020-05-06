Crude oil continues its move to the downside. Trades to new session lows

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | crude-oil

WTI crude oil futures trades back down to $23

the price of WTI crude oil futures continues to move lower with the contract trading down to $23.01. We are currently trading at $23.20. That is $-1.35 on the day.

US stocks have given up some of their gains after the breathtaking ADP report:
  • S&P index +9.56 points (was up 14.81 points)
  • Dow +88 points (was up 130 points)
  • Nasdaq of 51 points (was up 67 points)
