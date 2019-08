Getting close to the June 5 low at $50.60









The price of crude oil has extended the losses and is now trading down $-2.82 or -5.22% at $50.80. The contract is getting closer to the early June lows. On June 12 the low reached $50.72. On June 5 the low felt to $50.60. Moves below those levels would be more bearish. Key test...