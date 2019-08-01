Crude oil falls $1 or -1.67%

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | gbpusd

Trades at $57.66 currently

The price of crude oil is trading dow nearly 1 dollar or -1.67% at $57.66.  The low for the day reached $57.43. 

Technically, the price remains between the 200 day MA below at $57.16, and the 100 day moving average above at $59.25.  The price has closed higher for five straight days. The close yesterday was at $58.58.  A move below the 100 day moving average will be more bearish for crude oil.  The inventory data released yesterday from the Department of Energy showed another big draw of -8496K.



ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose