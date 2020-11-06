WTI Crude oil futures settle at $37.14

The high price today reached $38.61



the low price extended to $37.06







Technically, the price has been moved back toward the swing low and retracement area between $36.93 and $37.11. Next week that area will be a key swing area for both the buyers and sellers. Move below would be more bearish. Move above is more bullish.





The high price this week reached $39.35. That is a short of its 200 day moving average at $39.70. If the price was back above the 200 day moving average and then 100 day moving average at $40.84, it would shift the bias solidly to the upside from a technical perspective.





The price last week closed at $35.79. The gain this week was $1.35 or 3.77%.



