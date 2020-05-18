Crude oil futures move lower

The price of July crude oil contract has moved back below the $32 level. It currently is up

Looking at the tick chart, the last hour or so has seen the price move to a $31.08. That was just above the 38.2% retracement of the 2-day trading range.





Along the way to the downside, the price fell below a trendline, and that seemed to accelerate the move to the downside. Getting back above that trend line will be eyed if the buyers are to keep control. A move below the 38.2% retracement, should solicit more downside probing.