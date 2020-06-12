Crude oil futures settle at $36.26

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | crude-oil

Down $0.08 or -0.22%

The price of July crude oil futures settle at $36.26. That is down $-0.08 or -0.22%. The low price extended to $34.48. The high price reached $36.99 before rotating lower in the New York session.

Down $0.08 or -0.22%_
The closing level from last Friday was up at $39.55. The high price was on Monday at $40.44. That took the price above the 50% retracement of the move down from the January high to the April low at $40.11. However momentum could not be sustained and the price remained below that 50% midpoint for the rest of the week.

The low price was reached today at the $34.48 level. 

Yesterday and today, the price moved back below its 100 day moving average (currently at $36.46 and moving lower). The settle price today is just below that moving average level. Next week traders will continue to use the level as a barometer for the bias for both the buyers and sellers.

The price fall this week has been influenced by a greater than expected build inventories, and concerns about a 2nd wave of coronavirus
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose