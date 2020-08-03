Crude oil futures settle at $41.01

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | crude-oil-futures

Close up $0.74 or 1.84%

The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling the day at $41.01. That is a gain of $0.74 or 1.84%.

The high for the day for the September contract reached $41.24. The low extended to $39.58. 

The price remains below its 50% retracement of the 2020 at $41.71. The 100 day moving average should start to move back to the upside. That moving average is currently at $34.65. The higher 200 day moving average is up at $44.02 and continues to drift slowly to the downside.

