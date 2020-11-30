Crude oil futures settle at $45.34

Author: Greg Michalowski | crude-oil

Down -$0.19 or -0.42%

The price of crude oil futures are settling the day at $45.34. That's down $-0.19 or -0.42%. The high price for the day reached $45.80.

The price of crude oil fell toward session lows in the New York session after a headline saying Saudi Arabia mulls quitting role as co-chair of OPEC+ JMMC.  Over the price rebounded is closing with modest losses on the day.

Technically looking at the daily chart, the low price did moved back below the August high at $44.59. Recall from Friday the price also dipped below that level, but could not sustain downside momentum. It would take a move below that level with momentum to tilt the bias more to the downside.

