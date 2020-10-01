Crude oil futures settle at $38.72
Technical Analysis
Down -$1.50 or -3.73%The price of crude oil futures are settling the day at $38.72. That is down $1.50 or -3.73%. The high price reached $40.47. The low price extended to $37.61.
After closing back above its 100 day moving average yesterday (currently at $39.77), the price move back below the moving average. Stay below keeps the bears more in control. On the downside the next target is the 38.2% of the move up from April. That comes in at $36.56 and is also near the swing low from September at $36.58.