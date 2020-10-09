Crude oil futures settle at $40.63
Technical Analysis
Down $0.56 or -1.3%The price of crude oil had an up and down day today. The price was initially higher rising to $41.47. However after headline news saying the Norwegian strike was called off, the price rotated into the red and is closing down $0.59 or -1.43% at $40.60.
The high for the day reached $41.47. The low extended to $40.38.
Last Friday the price closed at $37.05. The low this week was on Monday at $37. The high was today's high at $41.47. With the price currently at $40.63, the game for the week was 9.66%.
Technically, the price this week moved above its 200 day moving average at $41.12 today. However the pair could not close above that moving average.
On the downside, the 100 day moving average comes in at $40.27.