Crude oil futures settle at $40.63

The high for the day reached $41.47. The low extended to $40.38.





Last Friday the price closed at $37.05. The low this week was on Monday at $37. The high was today's high at $41.47. With the price currently at $40.63, the game for the week was 9.66%.







Technically, the price this week moved above its 200 day moving average at $41.12 today. However the pair could not close above that moving average.







On the downside, the 100 day moving average comes in at $40.27.





