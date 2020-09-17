Crude oil futures settle at $40.97

Crude oil futures are settling at $40.97 up $0.81 or 2.02%

The price of crude oil futures are settling at $40.97. That is up $0.81 or 2.02%.  The high price for the day reached $41.22. The low price extended to $39.42.

The OPEC meeting and comments today were supportive of the price action. Of interest was Saudi Arabia's oil minister comments that speculators should not bet against OPEC and that "Those who want to gamble on the oil market, will be ouching like hell".  Can you say it any more clearer?
