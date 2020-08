Up $0.04 or 0.09%





The high price reached $43.03. The low price extended to $42.36.







The crude oil inventory data today showed a drawdown of 1.632 million. I was less than the -2.8 expected and much lower than the API data of -4.2 million drawdown.

The price of crude oil futures are settling at $42.93. That's up $0.04 or 0.09%.