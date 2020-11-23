Crude oil futures settle at $43.06

Crude oil rises by $0.64 or 1.51%

The price of crude oil futures (January delivery) close the session at $43.06. That was good enough for a $0.64 gain or 1.51% rise. The high reached $43.36. The low extended to $42.29.

Looking at the daily chart, the pair remains above its 200 and 100 day moving averages. The 200 day moving average is currently at $39.48. The 100 day moving averages at $41.28. The pair also closed above its 50% retracement of the move down from the 2020 high to the 2020 low. That level comes in at $42.57. Stay above is more positive.

