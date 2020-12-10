Crude oil futures settle at $46.78

Up $1.26 or 2.77%





The high price reached $47.74. The low price extended to $45.52.





Technically the price is closing above its 61.8% retracement at $46.43 (of the 2020 trading range). The high price reached the highest level since March 5, 2020.





Yesterday the crude inventory data for the week showed a surprise $15 million build in inventories. The price move down to test a lower trendline on the hourly chart (see green numbered circles), but bounced.





The run to the upside took out the December 4 high at $46.68 and raced higher.





The price just came down to retest that $46.68 level and has seen a modest bounce. Stay above keeps the buyers in the driver's seat.





The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling at $46.78. That's up $1.26 or 2.77%.