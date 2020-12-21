Crude oil futures settle at $47.74

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | crude-oil-futures

Down $-1.36 or -2.77%

the price of crude oil futures is settling at $47.74. The high for the day reached $48.61. The low reached $$46.18. 

For the February contract, the price settled at $47.97. That is down -$1.27 on the day.

The price fall today took the contract down to and through the 61.8% retracement of the years trading range at $46.43. However, as stocks started to rebound, and concerns abated, so did the price of crude.  

Last Friday the price reached the highest level since February 26 (the high reached $49.26). The next upside target was the $50 natural resistance level.  That level remains a target on more upside momentum.  

On the downside, a break back below 61.8% retracement would have traders looking toward the swing hi from August and $44.59.  And below that the 50% retracement of the years trading range of $42.57.  

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose