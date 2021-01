up $0.66 or 1.25%

The price of crude oil is settling at $53.57. That is up $0.66 or 1.25% on the day. The high for the day reached $53.73. The low was at $52.24.





The high today could not quite get to the high from yesterday at $53.93, but was able to get above the high going back to February 2020 at $53.60. The price is settling just below that level at $53.57. The high price from 2020 reached $57.68 (for the February contract).