WTI crude oil futures settle at $56.35





The Department of Energy early today release the weekly inventory data showed a large and expected build of 7.929M barrels versus 2.000M estimate. The private data released near the close of trading yesterday showed a build of 4.2M barrels. So the number for the building inventory today was even higher than the private estimate.





Technically,the price for the 3rd day in a row,moved above its 200 day moving average (green line) at $57.21 only to reversed back lower. The price did remain above the 100 day moving average (blue line) at $55.95. It will take a move back below that moving average level to tilt the technical bias more to the downside (as long as price can remain below that key moving average).





The high for the day reached $57.85. The low extended to $56.11.