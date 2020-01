Up $0.12 or 0.2%

The price of crude oil futures are settling at $61.18. That is up $0.12 or 0.2%. The high price today extended to $61.60. The low fell to $60.64.











Looking at the daily chart above, the price remains below the September swing high at $63.38, but above the 61.8% retracement of the move down from the April high to the June low at $60.46.