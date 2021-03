Up $0.13 or 0.21%

The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling at $61.55. That's up $0.13 or 0.21%.







The high for the day reached $61.90. The low reached $60.39







The May contract is trading at $61.53 that's up nine cents or 0.15%. The high reached $62.04. The low extended to $60.35.