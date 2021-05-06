Crude oil futures settle at $64.71
Technical Analysis
WTI crude oil settles at $64.71. Down $0.92 or -1.4%The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling down $0.92 or 1.4% at $64.71. The pair is closing just below its 100 hour moving average currently at $64.94. Stay below the 100 hour moving average would keep the bears more in control.
The high for the day reached $65.98. The low extended to $64.50
The next target comes in at the 38.2% retracement of the move up from the April 22 low at $64.41. The rising 200 hour moving average is below that at $64.09. The price has not traded below the 200 hour moving average since April 27.