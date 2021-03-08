Crude oil futures settle at $65.05

The high price for the day extended to $67.98. The low price fell to $64.57.





The contract moved higher earlier in the session on the back of weekend tensions in Saudi Arabia. However momentum faded, and the price has been trending lower. Looking at the hourly chart above, the price has corrected to the 38.2% retracement of the move up from last week's low to the high today. That level comes in at $64.67.



A move below that level would look toward the 50% retracement and the highs from February 25 near the $63.65.











