Crude oil futures settle at $65.63

The crude oil inventory data showed a larger than expected drop in inventories of 7.99 million versus -2.0 million estimate. Gasoline inventories were up 0.737 million versus -0.731 million estimate.





The private data foretold the data today. The private data had a drawdown of -7.68 million in crude oil.





Technically, the move to the upside stalled ahead of the April high of $67.29 (the hi today reached $66.76). The moved to the downside did fine early buyers against the rising 100 hour moving average at $64.80. The low for the day reached $64.92.



