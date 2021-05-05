Crude oil futures settle at $65.63

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | crude-oil

Down six cents or -0.09%

The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling at $65.63. That is down $0.06 or -0.9%.. The high price today reached $66.76. The low price extended to $64.92.

The crude oil inventory data showed a larger than expected drop in inventories of 7.99 million versus -2.0 million estimate. Gasoline inventories were up 0.737 million versus -0.731 million estimate. 

The private data foretold the data today.  The private data had a drawdown of -7.68 million in crude oil.  

Technically, the move to the upside stalled ahead of the April high of $67.29 (the hi today reached $66.76). The moved to the downside did fine early buyers against the rising 100 hour moving average at $64.80. The low for the day reached $64.92.

Going into the new day a move below the 100 hour moving average should be more bearish on a break.  Stay above gives a buyers more in control.
