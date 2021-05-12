Crude oil futures settle at $66.08
Technical Analysis
Up $0.80 or 1.23%The price of the June WTI crude oil futures are selling at $66.08. That is up $0.80 or 1.23%. The high price reached $66.63. The low price extended to $64.97.
For the July contract, the numbers are virtually the same.
Looking at the June contract on the hourly chart, the price lows today didn't stall right near the 100 and 200 hour moving averages. The 100 hour moving average is currently at 65.08 all the 200 hour moving averages at $64.97.
At the highest, the price also stalled against prior highs from May 5.
As a result the range has been established between the range of trading today on the downside the 100/200 hour moving averages are support the, while on the topside the now double top area between $66.60 to $66.71 is resistance.