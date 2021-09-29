Crude oil futures settle at $74.83

Down -$0.46 or -0.61%





The weekly inventory data today a build of 4.6 million barrels versus a $-2.48 million estimate.







Meanwhile in the natural gas market, the price is down $0.37 today two $5.50. That's a -6.39% decline. Despite the decline the one week move in natural gas is up 14.61% as markets worry about supply chain and supply concerns. The month's gain is over 25%. That is the largest gain since October 2020.

The price of crude oil futures are settling at $74.83. That is down $0.46 or my 0.61%. The high for the day reached $75.79. The low extended to $73.74. The close is near the middle of that trading range.