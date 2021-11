Up $0.65 or 0.83%





The low price today reached $77.05. The high price extended to $79.33.





The low price from November 15 (Monday) bottomed at $79.29. The high today reached just above that of $79.33.





The price of WTI crude oil futures have rebounded today with the price settling at $79.01. That's up $0.65 or 0.83%