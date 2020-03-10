Crude oil futures settle near highs for the day

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | crude-oil-futures

Up over 10% on the day

The price of crude oil futures are settling near the highs for the day at $34.36. That is up $3.23 or 10.38%.  

Up over 10% on the day

The price of crude oil is trading higher in after-close trading. The high price just reached $34.98. The low price extended to

Technically, the next upside target comes in at the 38.2% retracement of the move down from last week's high at $35.48. The gap from Friday runs up to $41.05.   In between is the 50% retracement of the same move lower at the $38 level.



ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose