The high price for the day reached $40.75. The low price extended to $39.26.





Technically, the price continue to stay above its 100 day moving average at $39.17. It also stay below the 50 day moving average above at $41.51. The last 6 trading days has seen the price trade between those 2 extremes.





The price of crude oil futures for November delivery closed at $39.93. That is up $0.13 or 0.32%.