Crude oil futures settles at $57.76

The price of crude oil futures settled at $57.76. That is down -$3.80 or -6.17%. The high reached $61.35. The low reached $57.32.









Looking at the hourly chart below, the pair moved to the lowest level since February 12 and in the process traded below the 50% midpoint of the year's trading range at $57.67.The settle price was just above that 50% level.





The next target on further weakness comes in at the February 12 low at $57.06