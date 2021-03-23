Crude oil futures settles at $57.76

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | crude-oil-futures

Down -$3.80 or -6.17%

The price of crude oil futures settled at $57.76. That is down -$3.80 or -6.17%.  The high reached $61.35. The low reached $57.32.  

Down -$3.80 or -6.17%
Looking at the hourly chart below, the pair moved to the lowest level since February 12 and in the process traded below the 50% midpoint of the year's trading range at $57.67.The settle price was just above that 50% level. 

The next target on further weakness comes in at the February 12 low at $57.06

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose