Crude oil futures trade below 100 and 200 hour moving averages

Author: Greg Michalowski | crude-oil

100 moving average at $13.82. 200 hour moving average at $14.13

the price of WTI crude oil futures for June are trading at $13.04 that's down $3.90 or -23.0%. The high price reached up to $16.98 while the low extended to $11.88. 

Technically, looking at the hourly chart the price trade above and below its 200 and 100 hour moving averages today. The 100 hour moving average currently comes in at $13.82 the 200 hour moving average comes in at $14.13. The last 7 or so hours have traded below each of those moving averages. That tilt the bias to the downside from a technical perspective. It will take a move above each to change bias to the upside. Absent that, and sellers remain in full control.

