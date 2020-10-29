Crude oil futures close lower but bounces off 50% retracement support

WTI crude oil futures close at $36.17





The low for the day reached $34.92. The high price was at $37.76.









Technically, the low for the day stalled just ahead of its 50% retracement of the move up from April at $34.82 (got within $0.10). Earlier in the day the price fell below the September and October lows between $36.93 and $37.11. It also fell below the 38.2% retracement of the same move higher at $37.06 (see chart above).





Concerns about global slowdown and increasing supply has hurt the fundamental perspective.from the high last week to the low today, the price move down some 16.5%. The high price was week was at $41.90.

The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling at$36.17. That is down $-1.22 or -3.26%