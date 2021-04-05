WTI crude oil (May) contract settles at $58.65
Technical Analysis
Down $-2.80 or -4.56%
The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling at $58.65. That's down -$2.80 or -4.56%.
The high price today reached $61.50. The low price extended to $57.63.
Looking at the hourly chart below, the price low stalled ahead of the swing lows going back to March 23 and March 24. Those levels came in at $57.24 and $57.42. The broken 61.8% retracement of $59.15 is a topside resistance level now.