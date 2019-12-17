Crude oil settle at $60.94. Stays above $60 today.

Up $0.73 or 1.21%

The price of crude oil settled today at $60.94. That is up $0.73 or 1.21%.







The high price for the day reach $61.06 while the low stayed above the $60 level at $60.03.







The high today was the the highest level since September 17.







The rise today with the price back above a topside trend line. Last Friday the price peaked above that level but rotated back to the downside. On the topside there is a downward sloping trendline that cuts across at $61.31. That is the next target to get to and through if the bullish bias is to continue.













