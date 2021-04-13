WTI Crude oil settles at $60.18

Up $0.48 or 0.80%

The price of WTI crude oil is settling today at $60.18. That is up $0.48 or 0.80%. The high reached $60.59. The low extended to $59.64.









Looking at the hourly chart, the price low today did dip back below the 200 hour MA (green line) briefly, but found buyers ahead of the 100 hour MA (blue line). The run to the high today, did find resistance sellers near a topside trend line and backed off. That trend line cuts across at $60.54 currently. If the price can move back above that level, the buyers would take move control. There should be further momentum toward the recent swing highs (yesterday the high reached $60.72 and would be the next key target).