Crude oil squeezes higher into the month end settle





Technically, looking at the hourly chart,, the price based against its 200 hour moving average before moving higher over the last few hours of trading (green line in the chart above). More recently, the price extended above the high for the week at $34.81.









The July contract moved up to a high of $35.77 in the last hour of trading. That was the highest level since March 11. The price is settling at $35.49, up $1.78 or 5.28%.