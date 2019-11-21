Crude oil trades at the highest level in nearly 2 months

The move today took the price above its November high at $58.09. Recall that the price of crude oil traded above and below its 200 day moving average at $57.39 for 11 consecutive days.





On Tuesday, the price tumbled lower falling below its 100 day moving average (and closing below that level). The move lower was helped by a much higher than expected API oil inventory data.





However yesterday, the inventory data from the DOE showed not nearly as strong a build, and the squeeze higher was on.





The price action today tried to stay below the 200 day moving average earlier in the session, but that level gave way, leading to increase momentum to the upside. Bullish.



