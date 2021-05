New high for the day











Looking at the hourly chart, the price is back above its 50% midpoint of the move down from last week's high at $64.20, and the 200 hour moving average at $64.51. Stay above each is more bullish.

The price of crude oil futures are trading up about $1.48 or 2.31% at $65.05. That is a new high for the day. The low reached $63.63.