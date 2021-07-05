Crude oil trades to a new cycle high

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | crude-oil

OPEC+ news sends crude

The price of crude oil has pushed to a new cycle high above the $76.20 high from Thursday's trade.  The price reached $76.31.  That takes the price to the highest level since October 3, 2018 when the high reached $76.88. A move above that level would be the best since November 21, 2014.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose