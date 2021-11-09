Crude oil trades to a new high

Looking at the hourly chart, the low price from yesterday's trade tested its 100 hour moving average (blue line). The afternoon high price yesterday stalled near the 200 hour moving average (green line).





In trading today, the price traded above the 200 hour moving average, but then rotated back below in the early US session. However the last three or four hours has seen the price move sharply to the upside and in the process extended above the old high from November 4 at $83.39.



