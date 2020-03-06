Crude oil trades to a new low going back to December 2008

Author: Greg Michalowski | crude-oil

February low price of $43.32 taken out

The price of crude oil futures have traded to a new low going back to December 2018. The low for the day just reached $42.79 after the news from OPEC+ that they have not reached a deal on cuts.  That took out the low price from February at $43.32.  The current prices back up toward that level.  Traders will be watching for momentum back above that level in order to give any buyers a shot. 

On the downside the December 2018 low price of $42.36 is also not far away. A break below that level could lead to further stop selling. However, be aware that there is a lot of support just ahead of the $42 level in the crude oil.  The $42 to $42.32 area is home to a number of swing lows.  It's strong enough to potentially create another bottom. On a break however, there should be stops.
