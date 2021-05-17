Crude oil trades to a new session high at looks toward swing highs for May

Low price extended gains with crude oil contract up $1 on the day







Looking at the hourly chart, the price is running away from its sideways 100 and 200 hour moving averages at $65.01 and $65.13 respectively (blue and green lines). The next targets come in at the high from last week at $66.60 and the high from May 5 at $66.73.

The price of crude oil is trading to a new session high and in the process is now up one dollar on the day or 1.53% to $66.36. The high price just tick to $66.38.