100 day moving average at $66.23

The price of WTI crude oil futures has moved back down below its 100 day moving average is 66.23. It currently trades at $66.13. The low today has reached $65.63. That is just above the low from yesterday at $65.60.









If the price can stay below the 100 day MA, the sellers will be more in control. The price has not closed below the 100 day MA since November 2020.