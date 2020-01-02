Day one of 2020 and record closes for the major indices, and at session highs too.
Technical Analysis
NASDAQ index leads the way with a gain over 1.33%
It is day one of 2020 and the major indices are all closing at record levels. The NASDAQ index is leading the way with a gain over 1%.
The final numbers are showing:
- S&P index rose 27.21 points or 0.84% to 3257.98. The high price was at 3258.14. The low extended to 3235.53
- NASDAQ index rose 119.58 points or 1.33% to 9092.18. The high reached 9093.43. The low extended to 9010.89
- Dow industrial average rose 331.51 points or 1.16% to 28869.95. The high reached 28872.80. The low extended to 28627.77
It is only one day, but the markets are starting off with a flourish in 2020. Apple reached $300.00 and is closing above the $300 level for the first time ever (closing at $300.35). For the day Apple rose $6.70 or 2.28%.
Other big gainers among the big names include:
Laggards include:
- AMD, +7.06%
- Tencent, +3.77%
- Alibaba, +3.61%
- Northrop Grumman rose 3.39%
- micron, +3.03%
- Tesla, +2.87%
- Amazon rose 2.72%
- Salesforce rose 2.69%
- Disney rose to 2.43%
- PayPal rose 2.39%
- Apple rose 2.28%
- Facebook rose 2.21%
- Alphabet rose 2.19%
- General Mills, -2.67%
- Target, -1.68%
- Bristol-Myers Squibb, -1.23%
- Procter & Gamble, -1.15%
- Costco, -0.83%
- Papa John's, -0.46%
- Coca-Cola, -0.63%
- Wells Fargo, -0.04%