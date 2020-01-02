Day one of 2020 and record closes for the major indices, and at session highs too.

NASDAQ index leads the way with a gain over 1.33%

It is day one of 2020 and the major indices are all closing at record levels. The NASDAQ index is leading the way with a gain over 1%.



The final numbers are showing:

S&P index rose 27.21 points or 0.84% to 3257.98. The high price was at 3258.14. The low extended to 3235.53



NASDAQ index rose 119.58 points or 1.33% to 9092.18. The high reached 9093.43. The low extended to 9010.89



Dow industrial average rose 331.51 points or 1.16% to 28869.95. The high reached 28872.80. The low extended to 28627.77 It is only one day, but the markets are starting off with a flourish in 2020. Apple reached $300.00 and is closing above the $300 level for the first time ever (closing at $300.35). For the day Apple rose $6.70 or 2.28%.





Other big gainers among the big names include:



AMD, +7.06%



Tencent, +3.77%



Alibaba, +3.61%

Northrop Grumman rose 3.39%



micron, +3.03%



Tesla, +2.87%

Amazon rose 2.72%



Salesforce rose 2.69%



Disney rose to 2.43%



PayPal rose 2.39%



Apple rose 2.28%



Facebook rose 2.21%



Alphabet rose 2.19%



General Mills, -2.67%



Target, -1.68%



Bristol-Myers Squibb, -1.23%



Procter & Gamble, -1.15%



Costco, -0.83%



Papa John's, -0.46%



Coca-Cola, -0.63%



Wells Fargo, -0.04%

Laggards include: