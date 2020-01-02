Day one of 2020 and record closes for the major indices, and at session highs too.

Technical Analysis

NASDAQ index leads the way with a gain over 1.33%

It is day one of 2020 and the major indices are all closing at record levels. The NASDAQ index is leading the way with a gain over 1%. 

The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index rose 27.21 points or 0.84% to 3257.98. The high price was at 3258.14. The low extended to 3235.53
  • NASDAQ index rose 119.58 points or 1.33% to 9092.18. The high reached 9093.43. The low extended to 9010.89
  • Dow industrial average rose 331.51 points or 1.16% to 28869.95. The high reached 28872.80. The low extended to 28627.77
It is only one day, but the markets are starting off with a flourish in 2020.  Apple reached $300.00 and is closing above the $300 level for the first time ever (closing at $300.35).   For the day Apple rose $6.70 or 2.28%.

Other big gainers among the big names include:
  • AMD, +7.06%
  • Tencent, +3.77%
  • Alibaba, +3.61%
  • Northrop Grumman rose 3.39%
  • micron, +3.03%
  • Tesla, +2.87%
  • Amazon rose 2.72%
  • Salesforce rose 2.69%
  • Disney rose to 2.43%
  • PayPal rose 2.39%
  • Apple rose 2.28%
  • Facebook rose 2.21%
  • Alphabet rose 2.19%
Laggards include:
  • General Mills, -2.67%
  • Target, -1.68%
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb, -1.23%
  • Procter & Gamble, -1.15%
  • Costco, -0.83%
  • Papa John's, -0.46%
  • Coca-Cola, -0.63%
  • Wells Fargo, -0.04%
