Ding. Ding. Ding. US stocks open higher
Technical Analysis
NASDAQ up for its 11th consecutive positive dayThe major US stock indices are open, and all are trading higher:
- The NASDAQ is working on its 11th consecutive positive day
- The S&P index is on its eighth consecutive day
- Dow is on its best run since February 2019
- Major indices are on a five week win streak
- The major three indices closed at a record level on Friday. The Russell 2000 also closed at a record
- Dow industrial average up 217 points or 0.6% at 36546
- S&P index up 15.17 points or 0.33% at 4712.890
- NASDAQ index up 46 points or 0.29% at 16018.30
- Russell 2000 index is up 16.6 points or 0.68% of 2453.76
Tesla shares are trading down $52 or -4.28% at $1169.83 after Elon Musk held a Twitter poll asking if he should sell 10% of his shares (the answer was in favor of the "yes"). The stock opened in 2021 at $729.77. The price is up 60% on the year.
Live Nation shares are lower (-5.52%) after the tragedy at the Astroworld concert.
The snapshot of the forex market as stock trading gets underway shows the NZD maintaining the strongest of the majors and the CHF it is still the weakest. The USD is mostly lower with modest changes verse the EUR and CHF, and declines versus the GBP, JPY, AUD and NZD. The USD is higher verse the CHF today.