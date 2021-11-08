Ding. Ding. Ding. US stocks open higher

Tesla shares are trading down $52 or -4.28% at $1169.83 after Elon Musk held a Twitter poll asking if he should sell 10% of his shares (the answer was in favor of the "yes"). The stock opened in 2021 at $729.77. The price is up 60% on the year.



Live Nation shares are lower (-5.52%) after the tragedy at the Astroworld concert.





The snapshot of the forex market as stock trading gets underway shows the NZD maintaining the strongest of the majors and the CHF it is still the weakest. The USD is mostly lower with modest changes verse the EUR and CHF, and declines versus the GBP, JPY, AUD and NZD. The USD is higher verse the CHF today.







