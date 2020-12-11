Disney boosts down into positive territory. The NASDAQ and S&P close lower
Technical Analysis
Major indices decline for the weekThe shares of Disney rose by over 13% and boosted the Dow up by over hundred points alone. That was enough to lift the down to a near 50 point gain on the day. However, all the major indices had declines for the week with the S&P leading the way to the downside.
- S&P posts 3 day losing streak
- Dow industrial average closes higher for the 1st time in 3 days
- Russell 2000 has its 6 straight weekly gain as money flows from high cap,to low cap stocks
the final numbers are showing:
- S&P index fell -4.65 points or -0.13% to 3663.46
- NASDAQ index fell -27.938 points or -0.23% to 12377.82
- Dow industrial average rose 46.95 points or 0.16% to 30046.23
for the week:
- S&P index fell -0.96%
- NASDAQ index fell -0.69%
- Dow industrial average fell -0.57%
- The Russell 2000 gain 0.96% after falling -0.63% today
Some winners today included
- Disney, +13.59%
- Goodrx, +9.51%
- chewy, +9.03%
- Rackspace, +3.84%
- Lockheed Martin, +1.78%
- Microsoft, +1.32%
- Emerson, +1.3%,
- Honeywell, +1.25%
Some losers today included:
- Qualcomm, -7.37%
- Nio -7.19%
- Doordash, -6.0%
- Snowflake, -5.34%
- American Airlines, -5.17%
- Corsair, -4.65%
- Corning, -4.15%
- Airbnb, -3.93%
Although Doordash and Airbnb make the list of some of the big losers today, their IPOs this week were nothing short of spectacular.
Doordash was priced at $102 and is ending the week at $178.84, while Airbnb was priced at $68 a share and is closing at $139.03.
With all the IPOs being smash before the end of the year, Wall Street is reaping huge rewards. There is no recession there. Meanwhile, there is still no progress on Covid relief today.