Disney boosts down into positive territory. The NASDAQ and S&P close lower

the final numbers are showing:



Disney, +13.59%



Goodrx, +9.51%

chewy, +9.03%



Rackspace, +3.84%

Lockheed Martin, +1.78%



Microsoft, +1.32%



Emerson, +1.3%,

Honeywell, +1.25%



Some losers today included:



Qualcomm, -7.37%



Nio -7.19%

Doordash, -6.0%

Snowflake, -5.34%

American Airlines, -5.17%

Corsair, -4.65%

Corning, -4.15%

Airbnb, -3.93% Although Doordash and Airbnb make the list of some of the big losers today, their IPOs this week were nothing short of spectacular.





Doordash was priced at $102 and is ending the week at $178.84, while Airbnb was priced at $68 a share and is closing at $139.03.





With all the IPOs being smash before the end of the year, Wall Street is reaping huge rewards. There is no recession there. Meanwhile, there is still no progress on Covid relief today.

